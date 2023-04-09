Poco C51 with 5000mAh battery and Android 13 launched; Check out all details

Poco has added a new budget-friendly phone to its C series in the form of the Poco C51 in India. The smartphone is the first in the country to come with the latest MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz.

With its 6.52-inch HD+ Display with 7201600 resolution and 120Hz sampling rate, the Poco C51 makes it simple to consume content and conduct video conversations. The MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core CPU within the smartphone has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The POCO C51 offers consumers a constantly hassle-free experience because to its usage of the most recent Android 13 Go-Clean UI. It also provides two years' worth of security updates.

The POCO C51 gives users a seamless experience and the ability to operate and move between different programmes more rapidly because to its 7GB Turbo RAM (4GB LPDDR4X + 3GB Turbo RAM). It has three card slots, with one specifically designated for an SD card of up to 1TB.

The smartphone has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP dual-rear camera system for optics. With 1080p at 30fps, it also provides a no-compromise video experience. The POCO C51 comes with 10W charging capabilities and a sizable 5000mAh battery.

Starting on April 10, the 4GB+64GB option of the Poco C51 will be offered on the online shopping site Flipkart for a price of Rs. 8,499. On the first selling day, the device would be available for an introductory offer price of Rs 7,799. It is available in the colours Royal Blue and Power Black and has a leather-like appearance.

"The freshly announced MediaTek Helio G36 is here to #SlayAllDay with the Poco C51. With the brand-new POCO C51, we're thrilled to bring a disruptor to town and offer our fans and customers a deal," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

