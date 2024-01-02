Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

Oppo has teased the launch of its Reno 11 series in India, with a significant focus on portrait capabilities. The smartphones are expected to launch in January, joining a line-up of other anticipated phone launches.

Following a string of leaks and rumors, Oppo has dropped hints about the imminent launch of the Reno 11 series in India. Oppo has highlighted the smartphone's portrait mode in a teaser posted on X, indicating that they would be placing a lot of emphasis on this feature in their marketing campaign. Oppo hasn't revealed the exact date, but a social media post from the company indicates that the phone will launch in January.

Oppo is expected to release the Oppo Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. The phones will be added to the lineup of smartphones that are being released in January, including the OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Vivo X100 series, and more.

Expected Oppo Reno 11 series features

In China, the Oppo Reno 11 series comes with impressive set of specifications. A large 6.7-inch OLED display with an exceptionally smooth 120Hz refresh rate and crisp 1.5K resolution (2772x1240p) is the highlight of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. According to Oppo, this display can achieve an amazing brightness of 1,600 nits and supports high-frequency PWM dimming of 2160 Hz. In contrast, the Reno 11, which has the same 6.7-inch OLED display, can achieve 950 nits of brightness and delivers a 1080p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU powers the Reno 11 Pro, whilst the Dimensity 8200 powers the Reno 11. While the basic Reno 11 has a slightly bigger 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W fast cable charging, the Pro version has a 4,700mAh battery that supports speedy 80W fast wired charging. Based on Android 14, Oppo's most recent ColorOS 14 software is installed on both phones.

