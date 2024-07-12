Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more

    The Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and feature a main camera with OIS support and you get ColorOS 14 out of the box. The new Reno 12 series goes on sale from July 18 onwards in the country.

    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Oppo Reno 12 series has launched in India and the company is bringing its premium design style, cameras and AI features to a new price segment with these devices. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, which also come with a primary camera that supports OIS and comes pre-installed with ColorOS 14. The phones have the same functionality and can charge at a speed of 80W via wired fast charging.

    The same Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the whole Reno 12 series, although the Reno 12 only comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Reno 12 Pro also comes with a 12GB version. Thanks to the Google-powered Oppo AI technology, both phones are powered by the ColorOS version of Android 14, which comes with a plethora of AI capabilities.

    A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits is featured on the Reno 12. On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display that has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

    In addition, the Reno 12 has 50MP with OIS + 8MP + 2MP sensors, while the Pro model has a 50MP with OIS + 8MP + 50MP telephoto lens at the rear. These variances in pricing also translate into different features. The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro variants come with different front cameras, offering 32MP and 50MP cameras, respectively.

    The 5000mAh battery on both versions can handle 80W charging speed right out of the box; however, the weight of the Reno 12 weighs 177 grammes, while the Reno 12 Pro, with its slim design, weighs 180 grammes. Stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP65 rating are among the extra features.

    The single 8GB + 256GB version of the Oppo Reno 12 costs Rs 32,999 when it launches in the nation. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions of the Reno 12 Pro will be priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. In the nation, sales of the new Reno 12 series begin on July 18.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
