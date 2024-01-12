Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo Reno 11 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G launched in India; to compete against OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro

    The Oppo Reno 11 series has finally been launched in India. The company has skipped the Pro+ this year for unknown reasons. It will be available for sale from January 18.
     

    The Oppo Reno 11 series has finally been introduced in India. Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are the two versions in the series this time around. The new Oppo 5G phones are priced in the sub-Rs 40,000 range, which is already home to several excellent choices.

    The Oppo Reno 11's Indian version differs somewhat. A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC powers the regular model, while a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC powers the Pro variant. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 11 in China is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU, while the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

    Both the Oppo Reno 11 models feature 6.70-inch full-HD+ OLED curved displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model has support for HDR 10+ as well.  A layer of Dragontrail Star 2 glass covers the panel for security. Around the rear camera module, there is a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel (Pearl White) on the Pro variant for extra durability.

    There is a triple rear camera arrangement for optics. A 50-megapixel main sensor is part of it. A 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera are features of the Pro model. The 32-megapixel front camera on both phones is designed for taking selfies.

    The Reno 11 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge. A 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W Super Flash Charge powers the Oppo Reno 11.

    The Pro variant is anticipated to face competition from smartphones like the OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and others. 

    The Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G will be on sale on January 18 and is priced at Rs 39,999. Starting on January 25, the Oppo Reno11 5G will be on sale a bit early. There will be two storage options available for the gadget. You may get a 128GB storage model for Rs 29,999 and a 256GB model for Rs 31,999. All of these smartphones will be offered by conventional retail stores, the OPPO e-Store, and Flipkart.

