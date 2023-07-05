Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India on July 10; Major specs confirmed

The latest phone of Oppo is going to be launched soon in the Indian market. The launch date of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series has been confirmed. This series will include Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+.

A couple of months later after the Chinese unveiling of the Oppo Reno 10 series, the brand is now gearing up to launch the device in the global market. Earlier, Oppo announced that the Reno 10 series will debut in Malaysia on July 6. Now, the Indian launch date has also been revealed. On July 10, the Reno 10 series will make its debut in India, according to a press statement from Oppo. The company has also provided information about certain significant features that will be included in the Indian versions of the Reno 10 series.

The company has officially announced that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which provides a 10% increase in CPU speed and 30% higher efficiency compared to its predecessor, powers the Reno 10 Pro+. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC is found in the Reno 10 Pro, whereas the Snapdragon 778G SoC is found in the Reno 10.

Regarding the battery, the manufacturer has made the Reno 10 Pro+ with 100W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, allowing a 4700mAh battery to reach 50% of its capacity in under 10 minutes and achieve full charge in just 27 minutes. With its 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging technology, the Reno 10 Pro can fully recharge its 4600mAh battery in just 28 minutes. The Reno 10's 5000mAh battery can reach 100% in 47 minutes thanks to its 67W charging capabilities.

Oppo uses cutting-edge cooling technology to preserve peak performance. With Ultra-Conductive Graphite and a Vapour Chamber, the Reno 10 Pro+ has a 92% greater capacity for heat dissipation and better temperature management when gaming. High-performance graphite is also used in the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 for efficient cooling.

Every Reno 10 Series model now features an IR blaster as a significant innovation, making Oppo the first worldwide smartphone manufacturer to provide this technology. This increases the convenience and usefulness of the gadgets by allowing consumers to effortlessly operate a variety of electronic equipment using their Reno 10 smartphones.