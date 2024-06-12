Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to launch in India on June 13: Check out expected features, price and more

    Oppo is ready to launch F27 Pro Plus in India on June 13. The company has disclosed a few details of the device but more is yet to come.  Oppo F27 series is expected to entail three models; Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro and Oppo F27 Pro+.

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to launch in India on June 13: Check out expected features, price and more
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Oppo has recently teased the features of its latest flagship, F27 Pro Plus 5G. Oppo has also confirmed that the smartphone will make a debut on June 13. In the teaser, the smartphone company boasts the display of the upcoming device. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus will include a robust dual 3D curved AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for all-around toughness, according to a tweet made by Oppo on X (previously Twitter).

    Oppo has made some vague references to improved features and improved display performance. Three models—the Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro, and Oppo F27 Pro+—are anticipated to be part of the Oppo F27 series.

    With IP69, IP68, and IP66 waterproof classifications, Oppo has verified that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus can withstand extreme temperatures, extended submersion in water, and strong water pressure. The gadget is the first IP69-rated smartphone in India, according to the company.


    There are rumours that the Oppo A3 Pro will be renamed as the F27 Pro. The Oppo F27 Pro+, on the other hand, is anticipated to include a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated that the display will reach its maximum brightness of 950 nits.

     

    According to rumours, the Pro+ model will have a 5000mAH battery and rapid charging capability of 67W. Regarding the camera specifications, it is possible that the smartphone will include a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel macro lens. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, may power the smartphone.

    The shared image of the Oppo F27 reveals the design of the device. According to the picture, the smartphone would come with a circular camera module on the rear in addition to a dual tone vegan leather back. This year's release of many smartphones shares a similar rear panel. Oppo might, nevertheless, encircle the camera module with a metal ring. The teaser image also shows that the smartphone will be launched in two colour variants; Blue and Pink.

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus: Price expectations

    It is believed that the gadget is a rebranded Oppo A3 Pro, which is sold in China. The expectation is that the Indian pricing of the device will be similar. The Oppo A3 Pro is available in China beginning at CNY 1,999, about Rs 23,000 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus will cost about Rs 23,000 as well.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
