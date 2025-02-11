Oppo and OnePlus set to replace THIS feature with iPhone 16-inspired button

Oppo's upcoming flagship phone, possibly the Find X8 Ultra, may replace the alert slider with a customizable action button similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. This button could offer functions like launching apps or toggling features, but its true purpose remains unclear.

Oppo is planning for life after the alert slider, which might also become a reality with OnePlus in the near future. The upcoming flagship phone from Oppo is probably going to show us the way forward, and it's possible that the business will introduce a new function for the iPhone. Indeed, an action button that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro model last year may replace the alert slider on the Oppo/OnePlus phone. For years, we have enjoyed the alert slider on OnePlus phones, which is also included on more current Oppo phones.

However, it appears that more buttons may be added to the devices in the future, and the Find X8 Ultra's anticipated release in the coming months might make this update official. The attention has undoubtedly heightened because the information regarding this move came from a trustworthy Chinese tipster.

According to the source, Oppo will introduce a new, customizable button. Thus, you may use it to launch the flashlight, launch the camera app, or even turn on ChatGPT. Does this button have a specific purpose?

It is too early to make a strong verdict on that but we are hoping this is not another Apple-first move that every other brand decides to follow without having a clear identity for this change. Ultimately, the alert slider served a clear function by enabling you to rapidly transition between ring, vibration, and quiet modes. More options will undoubtedly be available with the action button, but it remains to be seen if people will notice a change. In other Oppo news, the firm is releasing the Find N5, its next foldable gadget, on February 20. The model will be unveiled in China and eventually come to global markets as the OnePlus Open 2 version which will also bring its own level of excitement for buyers.

