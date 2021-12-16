OnePlus to launch Nord 2 CE 5G in first quarter of 2022?

According to the source, the firm is also anticipated to debut the smartphone in Europe alongside India, which may cost less than Rs 30,000.

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer may soon release its next mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone in India. According to a recent rumour, the newest OnePlus Nord smartphone, codenamed Ivan, would be released in India in the first quarter of next year. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was announced in June. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus is preparing to launch a smartphone in India. According to the source, the firm is also anticipated to debut the smartphone in Europe alongside India, which may cost less than Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus Nord CE, the rumoured smartphone's predecessor, was released earlier this year for Rs 27,999. According to the source, the forthcoming smartphone will include a triple card slot to hold two SIM cards and one microSD card. While there have been various leaks regarding the smartphone, OnePlus has not commented on its development.

Also Read | Oppo launches its first foldable smartphone 'Find N'; know all about features, specs and more

Previously, precise specs of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G said that the smartphone would have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 CPU and can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might include a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone is also rumoured to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.