    OnePlus to launch new red-coloured phone soon? Here's what leaks hint at

    OnePlus could be looking to launch one of its smartphones in a red colourway and better specifications. OnePlus will launch in red, but multiple online reports suggest that it could be the OnePlus 11R. Here's what we know so far.

    OnePlus to launch new red coloured phone soon Here is what leaks hint at gcw
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    OnePlus may be planning to introduce a new special edition red variant of one of its smartphones during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale this month, according to a new banner listing on the website. Although it's not quite known which smartphone OnePlus will release in red, some internet sources imply that it may be the OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 11R's entry-level model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is presently available for Rs 39,999. The new red model, on the other hand, may come with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

    The cryptic banner wording, "R3.18.512," may be read as "18 represents the RAM and 512 represents the storage," according to this interpretation. However, at this moment, this is completely hypothetical and should be used with caution.

    In spite of this, users searching for a phone around Rs 40,000 have shown a preference for the OnePlus 11R, the company's mid-tier model that sits between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the flagship OnePlus 11.

    A well-known tipster and YouTuber named Mukul Sharma on X said that the OnePlus 11R's Red Vegan leather variation may be the source of the rumoured red-colored phone.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, together with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage, powers the OnePlus 11R. It has a 3D curved, 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11R features a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens as the second camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera as the third. It has a huge 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 13, powers the device.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
