OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    OnePlus has long confirmed the launch of its first folding phone this year. Following Galaxy Z Fold 5's launch, OnePlus tweeted, "We OPEN when others FOLD." This suggests its first folding smartphone might be called "OnePlus Open."

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Although the precise name and release date are still unknown, OnePlus has long maintained that its first folding phone will be released this year. Earlier speculations claim the phone may be dubbed the "OnePlus V Fold," but more recent sources propose the moniker "OnePlus Open." There seems to be a formal confirmation.

    Following the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus tweeted, "We OPEN when others FOLD," implying that the name of its first folding smartphone may really be "OnePlus Open" after all.

    It has been announced that the OnePlus foldable will go on sale in 2023's third quarter, which ends on September 30. According to a rumour, the debut is planned on August 29, although sales might start as early as September. If OnePlus sticks to this schedule, it will also have some extra time until the OnePlus 12 series, its numbered series, releases. At year's end or early in the next year, the OnePlus 12 may make its debut in China before moving on to other nations, including India.

    Although the upcoming OnePlus Open folding phone has been mentioned in several leaks, there are still no official information available. Instead of using a flip mechanism like a clamshell, OnePlus will adopt a folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. That most certainly has something to do with Oppo already selling the Oppo Find N2 Flip in Europe and other countries, including India. Oppo also offers the Oppo Find N2, which is only offered in China and is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. For its first foldable, OnePlus could draw inspiration from its sibling company Oppo.

    The Oppo Find N2 and the OnePlus Open may be comparable, however OnePlus may add its own twist. This could incorporate the alert slider seen on many OnePlus smartphones. Another possibility is a different design.

    Leaks from the past hinted to a leather back and a large outside display with thin bezels. The selfie camera has a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the external display. On the primary display, there could be an additional selfie camera. Three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors are most likely on the rear.

    The OnePlus Open could debut in India as well given OnePlus' popularity there. Pricing will be everything. The OnePlus Open will likely cost more over a lakh rupees in India. The device could still be less expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
