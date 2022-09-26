Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    OnePlus Nord Watch will feature over 105 Sports Modes which not only encompasses the essential modes like indoor and outdoor walking, and running but also feature exciting modes like yoga, cricket, and many more.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    OnePlus Nord Watch will be launched in India soon and ahead of the launch, specifications of the smartwatch have been leaked online. The business has previously teased the design of the wearable technology, which will be the first watch to bear the Nord label. According to the firm, the 1.78-inch AMOLED display on the OnePlus Nord Watch will be present. The panel will feature a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate. Over 100 watch faces will be available for the smartwatch.

    More information regarding the OnePlus Nord Watch has now been released in advance of the debut by tipster Mukul Sharma. The OnePlus Nord Watch will reportedly come in two colour options: Deep Blue and Midnight Black, according to the tip. Additionally, he asserts that the wristwatch would have features such as a women's health tracker, 105 workout modes, a SpO2 monitor, a heart-rate sensor, and more. The battery life of the smartwatch is expected to be up to 10 days.

    In terms of pricing, this upcoming Nord smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000 in India.  Last year OnePlus launched its first smartwatch in the country -- the OnePlus Watch. The highlights of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others.

    The Nord Watch, according to OnePlus, will strengthen OnePlus Nord's position in the wearables market and intends to make the company's patented technologies available to a larger audience. Prior to the OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord also entered into the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.

