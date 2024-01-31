Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE with 33W SuperVOOC charging launched; Check features, price & more

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. The OnePlus Nord N30 SE is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
     

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE with 33W SuperVOOC charging launched in UAE Check features price more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE was unveiled in the UAE on Monday.  The smartphone is an improvement on the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and replaces it in a number of ways. The recently released smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU. In addition, the device has an 8-megapixel front camera, a 50-megapixel dual back camera system, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with two colour choices, one RAM and storage configuration, and one RAM.

    The 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD display of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 391 ppi. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 is preinstalled on it.

    The OnePlus Nord N30 SE's dual rear camera system consists of an LED flash unit in addition to a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, which has an 8-megapixel sensor, is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the middle.

    Like its predecessor, OnePlus equipped the Nord N30 SE with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that serves as both the power button and a security feature. It has USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and 5G connection. The phone is 193g in weight and has dimensions of 165.6 x 76 x 7.9 mm.

    The only OnePlus Nord N30 SE model, with 4GB + 128GB of storage, costs AED 599 (about Rs. 13,600) in the United Arab Emirates and can be bought on noon.com. The model is prominently featured on the OnePlus Global website. There are two colour choices available: Cyan Sparkle and Satin Black.
     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know buying an Apple iPhone 15 is cheaper in India in comparison to US gcw

    Did you know buying an Apple iPhone 15 is cheaper in India in comparison to US?

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature Here is how it works gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature; Here's how it works

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro launched in a NEW colour you should definitely buy it gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched in a NEW colour & you should definitely buy it

    Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature THESE iPhone like features Check details gcw

    Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature THESE iPhone-like features; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers, chase them away (WATCH)

    Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers, chase them away (WATCH)

    Ananya Panday looks ravishing in gorgeous black gown; Check out her pictures ATG

    Ananya Panday looks ravishing in gorgeous black gown; Check out her pictures

    BREAKING Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case snt

    BREAKING: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case

    Time for introspection Unruly MPs get a message from PM Modi ahead of Interim Budget 2024 AJR

    'Time for introspection': Unruly MPs get a message from PM Modi ahead of Interim Budget 2024

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats rkn

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon