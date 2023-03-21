Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite likely to launch in April, key features leaked

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is said to launch in April. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the upcoming phone have been spotted online. It could be a major upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to arrive early next month and it has been spotted on several certification sites, which suggests that the launch could happen soon. Although the release date of this mid-range 5G smartphone has not been officially confirmed, April 4 is a likely launch date.

    For those who don't know, the Nord CE Lite series from the firm is designed for individuals with budgets around Rs 20,000, and the new version is also anticipated to be priced in the same range. The listing suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, which also powered its predecessor. 

    According to the Geekbench listing, the gadget comes pre-installed with Android 13 OS. It could also be available with an 8GB RAM variant. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will have some significant enhancements in various areas, if rumours are to be believed. A larger display, a high-resolution camera, quicker charging support, and other features are reportedly included in the updated edition.

    The display of the OnePlus North CE 3 Lite may be 6.7 inches and run at FHD+ resolution. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, features a smaller 6.59-inch screen. The panel is expected to have support for 120Hz, considering a lot of phones offer it.

    In terms of optics, we might get to see a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, which would be an upgrade over the 64-megapixel sensor we saw on the older version. 

    The upcoming OnePlus phone could have its 5,000mAh battery within. According to the business, it will reportedly support 67W quick charging, which will be a first in the market. These are not the official specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
