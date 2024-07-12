OnePlus Nord 4 price LEAKED ahead of July 16 India launch; Check details

OnePlus Nord 4 likely a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 3V, showcasing dual tone finish, IP65 rating, and horizontal camera placement, priced at Rs 27,999 according to leaks, aiming to be cheaper than Nord 3 predecessor.

The latest iteration of OnePlus' budget Nord series is set to be unveiled at the company's summer launch event in Milan on July 16. Although there are currently little official information regarding the gadget, a recent leak has revealed that the most recent OnePlus handset may cost less than Rs 30,000 in India.

After its release, OnePlus claims that the Nord 4 will be the only metal unibody smartphone available. On Tuesday, the business formally presented its design, showcasing a two-tone appearance and a horizontal camera arrangement evocative of the Pixel 6 series. The Nord 4 will have an alarm slider and an IP65 designation for dust and splash protection, in contrast to its less expensive Nord siblings.

According to OnePlus Nord 4 tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the new phone may cost Rs 27,999. The Nord 4's initial retail price, however, is probably going to be between Rs 31-32,000, and the business is anticipated to give some launch incentives to bring the price down to around Rs 30,000.

In summary, the OnePlus Nord 3, which debuted in the previous year, was priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. Therefore, OnePlus would have to charge less for the Nord 4 than it did for the Nord 5, assuming the pricing leak is accurate.

According to rumours, the OnePlus Nord 4 may be a renamed Ace 3V that was introduced earlier this year in China. Most likely, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset—the same one that powers the Realme GT 6T—will power it. A 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz may be included. Regarding optics, the phone could include a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle photographer in addition to a 50MP SonyIMX 882 main sensor. The Nord 4's battery is anticipated to receive a significant upgrade as well, increasing from 5,000mAh on its predecessor to 5,500mAh.

