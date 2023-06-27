Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 & Buds 2r to launch on July 5

    The new OnePlus products, including two phones and two audio devices will be unveiled at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch event at 7:30 PM on July 5. The Nord 3 will most likely come with a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be a toned-down version of the Nord 3.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, and the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC will be on sale in India on July 5. Although the two new phones appear to be almost identical, there may be noticeable variances in the build quality to support the higher price. On the other hand, the Buds 2r will replace the original OnePlus Nord Buds, which are discounted. The OnePlus BWZ2 ANC look to be the company's newest neckband earbuds. According to OnePlus, the new goods will be introduced on July 5 at 7:30 PM at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch event.

    Starting with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, it is confirmed that the device will have a flat display, two colour choices (misty green and tempest grey), and an alert slider to control audio settings. Otherwise, practically all of the information regarding the Nord 3 5G has been revealed through leaks for a time.

    The Nord 3 will probably include a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all part of the back camera system.  Two storage options for the phone are anticipated. For the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the price might be set at Rs 32,999, and for the model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, at Rs 36,999.

    A scaled-back version of the Nord 3 will be released by OnePlus as the Nord CE 3 5G. The phone would not include an alert slider, according to the official poster. The smartphone is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with compatibility for 80W wired SuperVOOC rapid charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G.

    Additionally, it could include a 50-megapixel IMX890 main sensor on the back and a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the rear, there will be two more camera sensors.

    The business has only disclosed the black and blue colour possibilities for the Buds 2r. In contrast to the original Nord Buds case's harsh edges, this one has a softer, rounded edge. It may have touch controls, app integration, and around seven hours of listening time. The earbuds could be devoid of ANC, which was also absent from the first Nord Buds. The earphones can cost less than Rs 3,000.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
