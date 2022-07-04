OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India; know top features, price and specifications here

The new Nord phone offers subtle improvements, particularly in camera, processor, charging, and design. The OnePlus Nord 2T is equipped with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is now available in India. The smartphone has been on the market for a long time in the global market, and the same model has recently been introduced in the Indian market. The Nord 2T starts at Rs 28,999 in India, with some bank offers to bring the price down further.

The Nord 2T follows Nord 2, which was released in India in July last year. In comparison, the new Nord phone offers subtle improvements, particularly in camera, processor, charging, and design. Here's a detailed review if you wish to buy the phone, it will officially launch on July 5. Let's also take a quick look at what the new OnePlus phone offers.

About the specification of the OnePlus Nord 2T:

1) Display: The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display and an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz.

2) Rear camera: The Nord 2T is outfitted with the OnePlus 10R camera system. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

3) Front camera: The phone has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

4) Software: The phone ships with OxygenOS 12.1 and the Android 12 operating system.

5) Processor: It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

6) Variants: The phone is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

About the top features of the OnePlus Nord 2T:

1) The OnePlus Nord 2T includes the 10 Pro's 89W SuperVOOC fast-charging system, which charges in about 30 minutes.

2) The OnePlus Nord 2T feels light and well-balanced despite having glass on the front and back. The Nord 2T is extremely comfortable to wear all day.

3) Compared to the Nord 2, OnePlus has improved the low-light camera performance in this one. The night mode unquestionably improves the quality of photos taken in low light.

4) The OnePlus Nord 2T restores the alert slider, which was missing in some of the company's recent devices.

5) The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two colour options: grey shadow and jade fog. The grey version resembles the sandstone-finished model and appears quite premium for the price. The jade fog provides a typical glossy finish.

About the price in India of the OnePlus Nord 2T:

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T starts at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone costs Rs 33,999 and includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As part of the launch promotion, the company has partnered with ICICI bank to provide a Rs 1500 instant discount, making the deal even more appealing.

About the sale date of the OnePlus Nord 2T:

Starting July 5, both OnePlus Nord 2T models will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus experience stores, and other major offline partner stores.

Also Read: Instagram now lets iOS users to delete their account; Here's how to do it

Also Read: 5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July