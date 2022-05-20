OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India: 4 reasons why you should buy this smartphone

The Nord series, according to OnePlus, targets to the flagship-killer category, which provides top-end technology and features at a cheaper price, something OnePlus was known for when it first entered the industry.

The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has been released. The new OnePlus Nord phone will be available in Europe later this month, and we expect it to be available in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T is essentially a mid-year upgrade to the popular OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, with improved hardware and quicker charging speeds. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds have also been revealed for the region.

Exceptional features: The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, however it only has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is low for phones in this price bracket currently. The new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset powers the T-series Nord 2 phone, which comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with the latest Oxygen OS 12.1 operating system, which is based on Android 12. The Nord 2T will receive two more Android updates and three years of security patches, according to OnePlus.

Camera at its best: The camera sensors are unlikely to change, so you'll get the same triple rear module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. With a revolutionary module design, OnePlus could revolutionise the way cameras are delivered.

A 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are included in the Nord 2T's triple rear camera configuration. A 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone is used for selfies and video shooting.

Amazing battery: The 4500mAh battery is the same as on the Nord 2, but the charging speed has been increased from 65W to 80W, as seen on the premium OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

Affordable price: Prices for the OnePlus Nord 2T start at EUR 399 (about Rs 32,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, and go up to EUR 499 for the 12GB RAM option (Rs 40,700 approx). The OnePlus Nord 2T will on sale in Europe on May 24.