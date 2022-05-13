OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced; Know expected price, features and more

The OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to have a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD+ resolution. In the upper left corner of the display, there is also a punch-hole camera. It will most likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and will ship with the Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS.

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India, and the company has now confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will be available in India on May 19. The OnePlus Nord 2T is reported to include a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU, 80W fast charging capabilities, and a 50MP triple back camera configuration. The phone might ship with the most recent Oxygen OS 12 version, which is based on the Android 12 operating system.

Expected price and colours

The smartphone may only have one storage option. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration costs EUR 399. (approx Rs 32,100). In terms of colour, the OnePlus Nord 2T might be released in Black and Green.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launched; Know price, specs and more

Expected features

The OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to have a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD+ resolution. In the upper left corner of the display, there is also a punch-hole camera. It will most likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and will ship with the Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is reported to include a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that enables optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera may be included for selfies.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

The OnePlus smartphone will most likely have a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. A 3.5mm headphone connector, an alert slider, and a volume button will also be included with the smartphone.