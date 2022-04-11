Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    OnePlus revealed last month that it may be working on foldable phone software alongside Google, fuelling rumours about its impending foldable. According to a source, the smartphone would be extremely similar to the Oppo Find N.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    According to reports, OnePlus is working on its first foldable smartphone. As per recent source, the smartphone will resemble the Oppo Find N, OnePlus' sibling firm Oppo's first foldable, which debuted at the Oppo Inno Day event last year. The OnePlus foldable was previously rumoured in leaks and rumours. OnePlus revealed last month that it may be working on foldable phone software alongside Google, fuelling rumours about its impending foldable. According to a source, the smartphone would be extremely similar to the Oppo Find N.

    Rumours suggest Oppo and OnePlus have introduced multiple phones with the similar characteristics, and the Oppo Find N foldable smartphone might be the next in line. The story, however, makes no mention of the debut date. OnePlus is expected to release five additional smartphones this year, none of which will be foldable. According to some rumours, the first OnePlus foldable phone might also be a rebranded Oppo Find N.

    OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and other worldwide countries. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's flagship product for 2022, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 engine, a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 display, Hassleblad-branded triple back cameras, and other features.

    Last month, it was revealed that OnePlus was collaborating with Google on software for foldable devices. During the MWC 2022 event, the business's software lead mentioned that the company may be working on foldable smartphone software alongside Google. "OnePlus is collaborating with Google on flagship products, including foldable phones, and new features that can be released with OxygenOS 13," OnePlus' Gary Chen told reporters.

