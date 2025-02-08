OnePlus 13 Mini in the works? Here's what we know so far

The OnePlus 13 series, including the flagship OnePlus 13 and the affordable sibling OnePlus 13R, are currently one of the top Android phones in their respective price markets. This is because OnePlus' flagship smartphones offer a strong combination of robust hardware and strong performance. However, the series is not yet finished. According to rumors, OnePlus intends to release a new little model, which raises the possibility that the OnePlus 13 little would appeal to consumers looking for premium features in a more compact design.

In a recent Weibo post, Lao Haoran, the industrial designer for OnePlus, revealed that the company's phones would undergo a significant redesign in 2025. The internet was inundated with rumors after his statement that OnePlus was working on a new tiny model, the OnePlus 13 mini. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, which has seven cores and powers the flagship OnePlus 13, is anticipated to power this next version. This suggests that the OnePlus 13 Mini, although being a smaller handset, as its name implies, would not sacrifice power and will be just as competent as the flagship models, competing with smaller flagships like the Galaxy S25.

OnePlus 13 Mini: What can you expect?

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to include a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K in addition to a powerful display. The OnePlus 13 Mini, with its glass back and metal frame for a high-end appearance and feel, is perhaps the first device to fully implement OnePlus's new design ethos. Despite its small form size, the flat screen design and incredibly thin bezels are anticipated to provide customers with an immersive viewing experience. It is also said that the display has an optical in-display fingerprint reader for security.

The OnePlus 13 Mini is believed to have equally strong photographic features in addition to its small size, potent chipset, and captivating display. At first, rumors indicated that the OnePlus 13 Mini will have three cameras. However, according to recent allegations from tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone will instead include two cameras. The OnePlus 13 Mini's dual-camera configuration is said to consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. To give the phone a unique look, the back camera module is anticipated to be positioned vertically in a bar-shaped design.

OnePlus 13 Mini: What about India release?

It's unknown if the OnePlus 13 Mini will be released in other regions, despite predictions that it may debut in China next month. The worldwide release is also eagerly awaited, despite some claims indicating it will only be available in China.

