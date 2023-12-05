OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset, 3x periscope lens launched in China

OnePlus 12 features a 2K AMOLED screen that has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and brings back wireless charging. Here's everything you need to know about the recently launched phone.

After months of speculations and leaks, the OnePlus 12 has finally been released. The flagship phone has been launched in China, and the OnePlus 11 successor will be available in worldwide countries such as India in 2024. The new version has significant improvements that are sure to suit a wide range of users. The OnePlus 12 comes with a new flagship processor, an updated camera system comparable to the OnePlus Open, a larger battery, a high-quality display, and other features. Here's a peek at the new OnePlus phone's pricing and specifications.

The flagship OnePlus 12 phone has a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This one has an LTPO display with a refresh rate range of 1Hz to 120Hz. This will be modified automatically according on the material on the screen. The panel can even reach a maximum brightness of 4,500nits, making it the brightest display in the business. The panel also supports Dolby Vision, 10Bit Colour Depth, ProXDR, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The design of the OnePlus 11 has been kept, and the new phone is available in a variety of colours.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the OnePlus 12. It is supported by the most recent LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage options for faster performance. In addition, the business disclosed that the new OnePlus 12 smartphone includes a Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling system that "improves in cooling surface area, cooling material, and structure design" for a better gaming experience.

A triple camera setup is available for photography. A 50-megapixel LYT808 Sony sensor and a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto camera are included. A third camera, a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultra-wide camera, is also included. The camera configuration is identical to that of the OnePlus Open smartphone.

The freshly released OnePlus 12 was introduced in China with a starting price of CNY 4,299 (about Rs 50,700). Of course, this will not be the case in the Indian market. Because the OnePlus 11 was released for Rs 56,999, the OnePlus 12 is projected to cost more than Rs 60,000 in India. Because of the OnePlus 12's high-end features, the firm is expected to raise the price of the new model.

On December 11, 2023, the OnePlus 12 will be available for purchase in China. The business has announced the new OnePlus flagship phone's global availability. According to the company's official specs, the OnePlus 12 would be available in worldwide regions, including India, in early 2024.

