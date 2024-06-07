OnePlus 12 to OnePlus 12R: OnePlus Community Sale is back! Check offers, new prices and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus has brought the Community Sale back and their are big discounts, including on the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Nord CE4. In other words this might be the best time to get that OnePlus device you were eyeing.

    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    June 6 marks the beginning of OnePlus's most recent Community Sale, which is jam-packed with alluring deals and discounts on the company's complete product lineup. Also take notice that the offer will be available nationwide through both physical and online platforms.

    Offers on OnePlus 12 series

    This is your greatest opportunity if you have been waiting to get a OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, or the brand-new OnePlus 12 in Glacial White. In addition to a unique discount voucher of Rs 2,000, interested parties can take advantage of an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, free EMIs for up to 12 months on major bank cards, and free EMIs for up to 24 months on paper financing. This promotion is valid for purchases made through major offline partner retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics as well as on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Experience stores.

    OnePlus 12R offers

    Budget-conscious buyers may also choose the flagship killer, the OnePlus 12R, which is available with a special discount code good for Rs 2,000 off certain models and an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. Nevertheless, purchases made using cards from IDFC First Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are eligible for the bank discount.

    Along with free EMIs accessible across channels, there's also an exchange incentive of up to Rs 12,000 and Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, respectively, available on exchange for a few other smartphone manufacturers. In addition, incentives of up to Rs. 2,250 are available to new Jio postpaid subscribers who buy the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

    OnePlus Open

    The OnePlus Open, the company's sole foldable smartphone that was released in the latter part of last year, is currently available for a great price. We thought the gadget was fantastic when we evaluated it, and now that it's on sale, we think it's possibly the greatest foldable phone available in India.

    Now available on the phone, the item is priced at Rs 1,39,999, but with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank card transactions, there is an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000. As a result, the price is now only Rs 1,34,999. Customers of OnePlus Open may also benefit from free EMI for up to 12 months through all channels. The free OnePlus Watch 2, which is valued at Rs 24,999, is the biggest perk of buying the OnePlus Open, though, and is available through all retailers.

    OnePlus Nord CE 4

    The OnePlus Nord CE 4, a stunning mid-range phone that was just released, is included in the OnePlus Community Sale, so the good news doesn't simply apply to fans of flagship phones. A Rs 2,000 immediate bank discount is available to customers who want to buy the Nord CE 4 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience retailers, and physical partner retailers. Customers of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank can also take advantage of free interest on purchases of devices for up to six months.

    OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go

    First up, during the OnePlus Community Sale, the prices of the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go will be lowered. Customers may receive a unique discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Pad Go and Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Pad via all available outlets.

    With the purchase of the OnePlus Pad, buyers may also benefit from nine months of free interest on their loan. Furthermore, consumers of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank are eligible for an immediate bank discount of Rs 5,000 for OnePlus Pad purchases and Rs 2,000 for OnePlus Pad Go purchases.

    Other gadgets

    In addition, the company's whole audio lineup is included in the OnePlus Community Sale, which includes the OnePlus BWZ 2, OnePlus BWZ 2 ANC, OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Z2, and Nord Buds 2r & Nord Buds 2. Offers include fast bank advantages and enticing discounts that work across all platforms. These include of offline partner stores as well as OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, the OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores. For extra convenience, a limited number of OnePlus audio items may also be bought via Blinkit in a few Indian pin codes and locales.

