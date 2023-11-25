OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

OnePlus is celebrating its tenth anniversary on December 4. As per a new Weibo post by OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 will be offered in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options (translated from Chinese). Check details.

The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to launch officially in China on December 4 as part of the company's commemorations of its tenth anniversary. It is anticipated to provide fierce rivalry to smartphones like the iQoo 12 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro.

A few significant details regarding the phone have been leaked in a number of teases in recent weeks, and the firm has now hinted at three colour variations. Running on Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the OnePlus 12 will come pre-installed with ColorOS 14, the company's user interface based on Android 14.

The OnePlus 12 will be available in Rock Black, White, and Pale Green, according to a recent OnePlus Weibo post (translated from Chinese). The white shade refers to the touch of blank space while the green finish refers to a pale rock among thousands of rivers and mountains, says the company. The black shade represents ten years of hard work. The handset may also offer a wood textured rear panel if a recent leak is to be believed.

The predecessor — OnePlus 11 5G was launched in Endless Black and Flash of Green colours. However, it is not clear if the global variant of the phone will have the same finishes.

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to debut in the Chinese market during the company's anniversary celebrations on December 4 at 7:00pm local time (4:30am IST). The company is presently accepting pre-orders for the phone on JD.com and its official website. It is anticipated to launch globally in January.

The next OnePlus 12 will have a 2K resolution BOE's ProXDR display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is also confirmed to include a new generation X-axis motor integrated right in for gaming. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. It will pack a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.