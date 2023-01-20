OnePlus 11 5G colour options leaked ahead of India launch

OnePlus 11 5G colour options for the Indian variant have leaked ahead of the official launch on February 7 in India. The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place in New Delhi where it will unveil the OnePlus 11 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Titan Black and Eternal Green will be the two colours that the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in India, claims renowned tipster Mukul Sharma. He also disclosed that the base OnePlus 11 model starts with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and would probably increase to 12GB+256GB. In the meanwhile, OnePlus is making every effort to introduce the OnePlus 11 as soon as possible.

On Twitter, OnePlus made the OnePlus 11 design official. In China, the OnePlus 11 has already been released. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It runs the most recent OxygenOS version and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Triple cameras are there on the rear of the OnePlus 11: 50MP+48MP (ultra-wide)+32MP (telephoto). It includes a 16MP selfie camera up front. It incorporates in-display fingerprint scanning and dual speakers. The 5,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 11 supports 100W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the company has traditionally introduced a "Pro" variation of their main product in the first half of the year. But this time, the business has chosen to exclude the "Pro" designation.

Li Jie responded that "there is no OnePlus 11 Pro," but rather only the "OnePlus 11," which has been launched in its stead, to a user who claimed that while he is enticed by the pricing, he will only consider buying the new handset if there was no "Pro" variant.

