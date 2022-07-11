Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10T to launch in July? Here's what we know

    Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is believed to power the smartphone. According to reports, the OnePlus 10T may be the first OnePlus smartphone to include 16GB of RAM. According to rumours, the OnePlus 10T will be released in India and other countries later this month or early August.

    The OnePlus 10T is scheduled to be released in the following weeks. The phone, however, is not yet official. If you're wondering when the exact release date will be announced, Indians may rejoice. According to GSM Arena, a new speculation indicates that the OnePlus 10T would be released in India between July 25 and August 1. The phone's debut sale is expected to take place in the first week of August, and it will only be sold in India through Amazon.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; Here's everything we know so far

    The OnePlus 10T will include up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The OnePlus 10T will be the first OnePlus phone to offer 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 10T is also believed to include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. With a 4,800mAh battery, the smartphone is supposed to enable up to 150W rapid charging.

    The OnePlus 10T has long been a subject of speculation. The smartphone has been leaked several times, and it is rumoured to include a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. All of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as OnePlus has yet to provide any official information on the 10T.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Buds Pro to launch in India on July 28, likely with Pixel 6a; Details here

    In India, OnePlus has released the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU, a triple back camera configuration, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was released in India for Rs 28,999 for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition. The smartphone went on sale in India on July 5 and is available in both offline and online outlets.

