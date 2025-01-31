Nothing to launch Phone 3a series on March 4; Official teaser OUT! (WATCH)

Nothing officially announced the name its upcoming smartphone series during the Community quarterly update. The London-based tech startup will launch the Phone 3a series, which is scheduled for March 4.

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Nothing has already hinted at the release of its upcoming smartphone, and although the Nothing Phone 3 was the subject of rumors, the business is actually releasing the Nothing Phone (3a) and has formally announced the launch date in its most recent Community Quarterly Update video. By doing this, the company's (a) series smartphone lineup—which serves a more cost-effective customer base than the (number) series phones—is expanded.

The Phone (3a) is scheduled to launch on March 4 at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time, however this has not been verified. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, and the website for the phone is currently operational on the online marketplace, allowing customers to register for the phone and get updates as they become available.

It is not anticipated that the Phone (3a) would be priced competitively in India. Rumors and leaks indicate that the phone will cost about Rs 25,000. However, at the March 4 launch event, the exact pricing and features of the model will be disclosed.

Nothing said that company will focus on ‘core user needs of camera, screen, processor and design’ with the Phone 3a series. Nothing has partnered Flipkart for the launch of Phone 3a series and a notify page has also been created.

Nothing Phone 3a expected features

A 6.8-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz may be found on the front of the Nothing Phone 3a. As a result, it may have the biggest screen of any phone to date. Additionally, the gadget is anticipated to operate on Nothing OS 3.1, which is based on Android 15, and be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. According to reports, the Nothing Phone 3a's cameras consist of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. Nothing's lineup now includes a telephoto lens for the first time.

It is anticipated that the ultra-wide camera would be reduced to 8 megapixels as a result of this. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is anticipated on the front. Finally, just like the Nothing Phone 2a, the Nothing Phone 3a has a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging.

