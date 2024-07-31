Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    History has shown us that the Plus moniker model will carry a bigger display but most of the teasers suggest the Phone 2a Plus will focus on performance and other areas. We’ll know more about the phone later today at the launch event which you can watch online.

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch date is here and the company is looking to add another phone to its lineup for consumers in India and other markets. We're interested to learn why and how the Phone 2a Plus model is being released so soon since the Phone 2a was only released a few months ago. While past experiences have indicated that the Plus model would have a larger display, the majority of the teasers point to the Phone 2a Plus placing more of an emphasis on performance and other aspects. Later today, at the launch event that you can watch live, we'll learn more about the phone.

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus: When and where to watch the event live?

    On Wednesday, July 31, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch event will take place. You may watch the live broadcast on the Nothing events page or YouTube channel starting at 2:30 PM IST.

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect from the smartphone?

    Three improvements are reportedly in store for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, namely in relation to the phone's charging capabilities, front camera, and CPU. The Phone 2a Plus appears to have a screen that is identical to the Phone 2a model's 6.7 inches, based on leaked information.

    The business has previously revealed that the Phone 2a Plus would be equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC. According to the leaked information, the Phone 2a Plus's front camera will get an update to a 50MP lens, while the rear sensors will remain the same. Similarly, you will have the same 5,000mAh battery, as mentioned in the report, but this time you will get it with support for 50W charging speed. Unlike the CMF Phone 1, we expect the Glyph interface and LEDs to make a comeback with its unique design touch.

    Once more, neither the brand nor any leaks show off a larger screen for the 2a Plus, indicating that the display size and design language will remain the same. Based on these improvements, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus's launch pricing in India may be closer to Rs 25,000 than the Phone 2a, at around Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 more.

