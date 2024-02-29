Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be an affordable device from the company and it will be eyeing a competitive segment for buyers. Here’s a quick round up of everything we expect from the Phone 2a, including its price, features and more.

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    With less than a week till launch, Nothing Phone 2a updates have been rolling out thick and fast in recent days. Phone 1 and Phone 2 are both aimed for the high-end market (above Rs. 35,000), while Phone 2a is targeting a more competitive market with more alternatives. Nothing has been released about Phone 1 or Phone 2.

    Recently, a teaser image of the Phone 2a design surfaced, revealing some details of the gadget as well as the processor that would power the next Nothing Phone. The Phone 2a, which will be available in India starting next week, is anticipated to have the following characteristics: a pricing range, a list of features, and more.

    On March 5, Nothing Phone 2a will launch in India and other territories. The business plans to live broadcast the event for internet visitors. To see the event on the launch day, visit Nothing's YouTube website.

    Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate screen which has become the norm in the market. It is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, and we expect the Phone 2a to have a 12GB RAM variant.

    It would be great if the business included their widely used Nothing OS platform with the gadget, since this might make it one of the greatest user interfaces in its class. The Phone 2a teaser suggests the device will have a dual-rear camera setup but the good news is that unlike the first set of leaks, the Phone 2a is confirmed to have Glyph LEDs interface.

    Regarding the Phone 2a's pricing in India, rumors have indicated that nothing might be aggressively priced in the sub-Rs 30,000 bracket. This makes sense because anything more would place the gadget on level with the Phone 1 and Phone 2, which is something the brand would undoubtedly like.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    MWC 2024 Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept WATCH video gcw

    MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept (WATCH)

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED Here is how much it reportedly costs tech company to make headset gcw

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

    MWC 2024 Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising gcw

    MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising?

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods gcw

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter osf

    Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram rkn

    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram

    Kerala: Chicken prices soar over drop in production amid summer heat anr

    Kerala: Chicken prices soar over drop in production amid summer heat

    BREAKING NEWS: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy, shares post

    BREAKING NEWS: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy, shares post

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon