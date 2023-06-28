Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light, sound setup

Nothing Phone (2) update: In a post, the company revealed that the new 5G phone will have a Glyph Composer, which will let you personalize and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.

It is no secret that the Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11. It is remarkable to observe that even though this is only the company's second generation phone, there is already a lot of excitement about the next Nothing phone on social media. The distinctive design strategy and well-balanced specs are mostly responsible. The Phone (2) will have a new light and sound system in the rear, according to a new video that Nothing has shared. Additionally, users will be able to create ringtones. Here is all the information you require.

The Nothing Phone (2) appears to have a new light and sound arrangement with a partially transparent rear panel, which looks very amazing. The wireless charging coil and LED strip's look have changed. Both components have now been divided into several pieces. Users now have additional possibilities for personalising various lighting effects and creating music for them.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7; key specs CONFIRMED!

The new 5G phone will contain a Glyph Composer, which will let you to customise and remix Swedish House Mafia's unique sounds, the business said in a statement. Simply tapping the pads will activate various light and sound combinations, allowing one to create their own Glyph Ringtone as seen in the tweet.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 & Buds 2r to launch on July 5

The new "Glyph Composer" function will reportedly be included in the most recent Nothing OS 2.0 release, according to Nothing's announcement that it will also be accessible on the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

The 6.7-inch screen size of the next Nothing phone has been verified. The Nothing Phone (1), in contrast, has a 6.55-inch screen. Due to the fact that wireless charging technology was already accessible on the first-generation phone, we do anticipate the firm to provide support for it. Nothing also stated that the most recent 5G phone would have a larger 4,700mAh battery inside in one of the tweets. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the new mid-range phone.

The Nothing smartphone will be available for pre-order in India beginning June 29 and the window will be open via Flipkart, according to the company's official website. There hasn't been any announcement of any sales that will take place during the pre-order event. Accessories from Anything will be discounted by 50% for customers.

Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now