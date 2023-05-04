Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon, will be powered with Snapdragon 8 series in transparent design

Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon. The company has revealed launch details. The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 800 series chip. Check out everything here.

Nothing Phone (2) has been announced once more, this time with a release date. The London-based tech startup has stated that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in "British Summer" in the most recent update. Because the company has not yet revealed the exact launch month, we will have to wait for the company to reveal concrete details in the coming weeks/months.

The Nothing Phone (2) is projected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), with a transparent design. The business recently stated that it has worked with Qualcomm to power the Nothing Phone (2) with a Snapragon 8 series CPU, implying that the phone would be more expensive than its predecessor.

According to the official teasers, the Nothing Phone (2) will be a significantly improved version of the Phone (1), with top-tier specs. The Phone (2) will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, according to the manufacturer.

For the unaware, the Phone(1) has a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ compatibility, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging, however neither the charger nor the transparent phone cover are included in the box.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are three different configurations available: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This model does not allow expanded storage. Some of the other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, face unlock support and much more.

