Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon, will be powered with Snapdragon 8 series in transparent design

    Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon. The company has revealed launch details. The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 800 series chip. Check out everything here.

    Nothing Phone 2 is coming soon will be powered with Snapdragon 8 series in transparent design gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (2) has been announced once more, this time with a release date. The London-based tech startup has stated that the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in "British Summer" in the most recent update. Because the company has not yet revealed the exact launch month, we will have to wait for the company to reveal concrete details in the coming weeks/months.

    The Nothing Phone (2) is projected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), with a transparent design. The business recently stated that it has worked with Qualcomm to power the Nothing Phone (2) with a Snapragon 8 series CPU, implying that the phone would be more expensive than its predecessor. 

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check how to grab Apple smartphone

    According to the official teasers, the Nothing Phone (2) will be a significantly improved version of the Phone (1), with top-tier specs. The Phone (2) will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, according to the manufacturer.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

    For the unaware, the Phone(1) has a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ compatibility, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging, however neither the charger nor the transparent phone cover are included in the box.

    The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are three different configurations available: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This model does not allow expanded storage. Some of the other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, face unlock support and much more.

    Also Read | Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 28999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale Check how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check how to grab Apple smartphone

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40000 Here is how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon check out deal offers gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale know how to grab the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16,750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    Google Pixel 7a is coming to India will be available on Flipkart know launch date see first look other details gcw

    Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

    Recent Stories

    Mega Buland Bharat exercise near China border to 'maximize target destruction'

    Mega Buland Bharat exercise near China border to 'maximize target destruction' (PHOTOS)

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC

    Centre denies permission to Kerala CM to participate in Abu Dhabi investment meet anr

    Centre denies permission to Kerala CM to participate in Abu Dhabi investment meet

    Love Again Premiere: Priyanka Chopra kisses co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas also walks with wife on red carpet RBA

    Love Again Premiere: Priyanka Chopra kisses co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas also walks with wife on red carpet

    We are nationalists be Indian in thought Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells judges who were educated abroad

    'We are nationalists... be Indian in thought': Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells judges, lawyers educated abroad

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon