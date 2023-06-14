Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch. Check out the details of the deal.

    Nothing Phone 1 at LOWEST price ever buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Prior to the introduction of Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, Nothing Phone (1) is now being sold for the "lowest ever" price during the Flipkart sale. Nothing has officially announced that the Phone (2) will debut on July 11 of next month. In preparation for the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is now marked down significantly during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 29,300 discount.

    After an Rs 8,000 discount, the price of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is presently Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. Further lowering the cost of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 699 is Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 29,300 discount in return for your previous smartphone. If the value of your old smartphone is not enough, buyers are also eligible to get up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    Know all about Nothing Phone (1)

    The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

    Running on top of Nothing OS is the Nothing Phone (1). A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

     

    Also Read | Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13 Here is what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13 check new rates gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Apple Vision Pro budget version to launch by 2025 may be priced at around USD 1500 gcw

    Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed You can buy it under Rs 55000 Check out the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Gray Langur or Hanuman monkey escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    Kerala: Gray Langur escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    SHOCKING Prabhas' Adipurush tickets cost Rs 2200 in Delhi- read report RBA

    SHOCKING: Prabhas' Adipurush tickets cost Rs 2200 in Delhi- read report

    72 Hoorain: Religious leaders in Kashmir dislike representation of Muslims in bad light; know details vma

    72 Hoorain: Religious leaders in Kashmir dislike representation of Muslims in bad light; know details

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions AJR

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

    BGMI redeem codes for June 14 Unlock exciting rewards weapon skins benefits more gcw

    BGMI redeem codes for June 14: Unlock exciting rewards, weapon skins, benefits & more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon