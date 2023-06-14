Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) launch. Check out the details of the deal.

Prior to the introduction of Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, Nothing Phone (1) is now being sold for the "lowest ever" price during the Flipkart sale. Nothing has officially announced that the Phone (2) will debut on July 11 of next month. In preparation for the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is now marked down significantly during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 29,300 discount.

After an Rs 8,000 discount, the price of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is presently Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. Further lowering the cost of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 699 is Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 29,300 discount in return for your previous smartphone. If the value of your old smartphone is not enough, buyers are also eligible to get up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

Know all about Nothing Phone (1)

The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

Running on top of Nothing OS is the Nothing Phone (1). A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

