Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds 2022 may launch on July 12; Here's what we know

Nothing is planned for the phone (1), its debut smartphone, to be released on July 12, but it appears that it will not be the only product released during the event. The London-based business is also reportedly releasing a new version of its TWS earphones, the Nothing Earbuds (1).

The Nothing Ear (1) stick will be the next model of the Nothing Ear (1). The earphones seem fairly identical to the original earbuds this time around, however the case has a different design. Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) of Twitter provided a look of the new Nothing ear (1) update in a tweet.

The new Nothing Ear (1) Stick earphones seem remarkably identical to the old Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, however there are two major differences that we can see so far. Unlike the original Nothing Ear (1) earphones, the stem of the Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds includes two dots. The earphones have been renamed Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds from Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. Though it is unclear whether the silicone tips have been changed or not, if they have, the Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds will be less expensive than the original earbuds.

Because the Nothing Ear (1) Stick earphones have not yet been officially released, estimating the price is difficult. However, if reports are correct, it may cost more than the original Nothing Ear (1) earphones.

The precise main features and specs of the new TWS stick earbuds will be revealed to consumers following the formal introduction, which might happen on July 12, 2022, alongside the Nothing Phone 1, or later.

