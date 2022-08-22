Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones in India on September 8

    Now, Motorola has posted a short video clip teasing the arrival of three new smartphones on September 8. Motorola may bring the newly launched Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro to the global market as rebranded Edge series smartphones.
     

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    As the first smartphone to use the Dimensity 1050 SoC, Motorola just released the Edge (2022). Now, Motorola has published a little video clip previewing the September 8 release of three new smartphones. The hashtag #findyouredge in its description reveals that Motorola will unveil three new Edge series smartphones on September 8. According to reports, Motorola may rename the recently released Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro smartphones as Edge series devices and release them on the international market.

    The Moto X30 Pro has a 6.73-inch pOLED curved display as one of its technical highlights. The smartphone has the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm, together with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 200-megapixel Samsung camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

    Meanwhile, Moto S30 Pro features a 6.55-inch display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The device comes with 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    The Motorola Edge (2022) appears to have the best chance of getting to India, though. The smartphone is the first to use MediaTek's Dimensity 1050 chipset and made its debut in the US earlier this month. In addition, it features a 6.6-inch display, which is gradually becoming as a standard for Motorola smartphones. It uses the default My UX UI on top of Android 12.

    The Motorola Edge (2022) features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. A depth sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor are included with the primary camera. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is available for taking selfies. A 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5G, are some of the other standout features. Additionally, the phone supports wireless charging.

    It is priced at about Rs 40,000 in the US. It may be positioned between the Motorola Edge 30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 in India. This implies that the Motorola Edge (2022) might cost around Rs 35,000. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is now available for Rs 42,999. On the other hand, The Edge 30 is priced at Rs 27,999. Soon, further information from the business is anticipated.

    Video Icon