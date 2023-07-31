Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1, will compete with Redmi 12

Motorola is launching its budget-friendly smartphone, Moto G14, in India on August 1. The Moto G14 lacks 5G but features dual rear cameras and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display. The Redmi 12 has 5G support and Xiaomi may release a 4G variant to compete with the Moto G14.

Motorola announced the launch of its next budget-friendly smartphone, Moto G14, in India on August 1 -- the same day as Redmi 12's debut in the country. The Motorola phone is now available on Flipkart, and the official page provides information about its appearance and main features. Despite not having 5G, the smartphone has several noteworthy features, such as two back cameras, a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, and stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmost. The Redmi 12 supports 5G.. There are also rumours that Xiaomi may release a Redmi 12 4G edition that might compete with the Moto G14.

Here's what you can expect

The Moto G14 has a hole-punched cutout for the selfie camera in the display and will be offered in black and blue hues. On the right side of the phone, we can see the volume and power buttons. To complement the design of the phone, the back cameras are placed inside a transparent rectangular deck. According to Motorola, the phone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, Dolby Atmos speakers, an Android 13.0 SoC with Unisoc T616, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In addition, the phone will get three years' worth of security upgrades. A 50-megapixel main camera and a macro camera are located on the rear. A 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging will power the phone. According to Motorola, the phone offers 34 hours of talkback time and 94 hours of music playback.The Moto G14 also has a dual-SIM card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We may anticipate that the phone would cost less than Rs 15,000 in India based on the characteristics.

Notably, the frame design of the Motorola Moto G14 and Redmi 12 5G is similar, though we easily expect differences in the build quality. Days have passed since Motorola's most expensive flip phone, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, was introduced.