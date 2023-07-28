Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which is a better phone?

The recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are comparable. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have launched in India with similar features, including large external displays and dual cameras.

The eagerly sought and anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has now gone on sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy Flip gadget has a large exterior display, as was to be expected; previous examples include the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Both Samsung and Motorola provide the ability to utilise the external display as a proper screen to run programmes, send messages, check alerts, and much more, despite the disparities in size.

In addition, both phones include a selfie camera on the main screen and twin cameras on the sides. Although there is a significant price difference, the basic models of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra both include 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

DISPLAY

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is relatively more compact than the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The former includes a 3.4-inch cover display, while the Razr 40 Ultra features a 3.6-inch external screen. When unfolded, the duo offers a viewing area of 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch with Full-HD+ resolution, respectively.

Samsung often employs a regular AMOLED panel, whereas Motorola uses a pOLED display. A faster refresh rate -- 144Hz on the external and 165Hz on the main -- is provided by the Razr 40 Ultra. The primary display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a refresh rate of 120Hz while the cover screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

PROCESSOR

Both the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 use Qualcomm chipsets, however they are distinct variants. The Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the company's most recent flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

BATTERY

In comparison to the 3800mAh battery in the Razr 40 Ultra, the Samsung phone has a battery that is considerably smaller at 3700mAh.

CAMERA

A 12-megapixel main sensor with ultra-wide coverage and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with optical image stabilisation make up the dual back camera system on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Selfies may also be taken using the rear cameras. Additionally, there is a 10-megapixel camera for calls and selfies on the main display.

A 12-megapixel wide camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera are both included on the Razr 40 Ultra. OIS is added to the primary camera for steady video. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is housed into the primary display.

PRICE

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has only one storage configuration for Rs 89,000. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999 for the same 256GB storage. The top variant costs Rs 1,09,999.