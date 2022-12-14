Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola's Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor, Android 13 spotted on Geekbench

    According to report, the Motorola Moto E13 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC and has 2GB RAM onboard. The smartphone runs Android 13 and scored 318 and 995 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests, respectively.
     

    Motorola Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor Android 13 spotted on Geekbench gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    The Moto E13 has been found on the testing website Geekbench, indicating that Motorola, a brand of smartphones owned by Lenovo, is developing a new E-series handset. The listing offers important information about the handset's operating system and chipset. The rumoured Motorola smartphone might include an octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, and it might come pre-installed with Android 13. It is important to note that Motorola has not yet publicly declared any intentions to release the rumoured Moto E13 device.

    Also Read | Apple introduces iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to THESE countries

    On the benchmarking website Geekbench, the rumoured Moto E13 smartphone has been identified using an Arm chipset codenamed m170 that is connected to the Unisoc T606 SoC.
    According to the listing, the phone has 1.78GB of RAM, which raises the possibility that it has 2GB of memory.

    Additionally, the Geekbench listing implies that the alleged Moto E13 will utilise Android 13. According to reports, the smartphone received a single-core score of 318 and a multi-core score of 995. The listing reveals that the upcoming Moto E13 will be powered by an octa-core UniSoC processor with a 1.61GHz peak frequency.

    This is the same processor that powers several other entry-level smartphones such as Nokia G11, Nokia G21, Tecno Spark 8C, Samsung Galaxy A03, and Moto e32 (global variant).

    Also Read | iOS 16.2 released! Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 & more get 5G cellular support

    Meanwhile, the Moto X40, the company's flagship replacement for the Moto Edge X30, will be unveiled in China on December 15 at 7:30 p.m. local time (5pm IST). It has been reported that the device would use Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 125W rapid charging.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    (Photo: @Androidphoria | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
