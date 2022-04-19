Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25; Know price, features and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Moto G52 appears to be the G51's successor, although this is not the case. Yes, the Moto G52 has higher specifications in some areas, but it isn't strictly a step forward. The most notable distinction is that the Moto G52 is a 4G phone, whilst the G51 is 5G-ready.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Motorola G52 will be available in India on April 25, the company said today. It will be available on Flipkart. The inexpensive phone was unveiled in Europe a few days ago and was confirmed to be coming to India soon at the time. The Moto G52 appears to be the G51's successor, although this is not the case. Yes, the Moto G52 has higher specifications in some areas, but it isn't strictly a step forward. The most notable distinction is that the Moto G52 is a 4G phone, whilst the G51 is 5G-ready.

    Features

    The Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a hole punch cut-out. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This can be expanded. A 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities completes the set.

    In terms of cameras, the Moto G52 has a triple camera configuration on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Moto G52 boasts a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

    A side-mounted fingerprint reader handles biometrics. There are also twin speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. The phone runs a version of Android 12 that is very close to stock.

    Price

    In Europe, the Moto G52 costs EUR 249 (about Rs 20,600) for a model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    Colours

    The Moto G52 is made entirely of plastic and has an IP52 water-repellent certification. It is available in two colours: Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White

