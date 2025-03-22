user
user

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 60 Fusion in India, succeeding the Edge 50 Fusion. Teasers reveal IP68/IP69 certifications, a quad-curved screen, and AI-powered features.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

Motorola is preparing for the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion launch in India. Although the business has not yet formally announced the launch date or name, a number of teasers indicate that a new smartphone from the Motorola Edge series is imminent. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which made its debut in India in May 2024, will be replaced by this gadget.

The Flipkart website for the new Motorola Edge smartphone has gone up, revealing IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection. According to these certifications, the phone is among the most resilient devices in its class and is capable of withstanding high-pressure water jets and underwater submersion.

Motorola also hinted at the design of the Edge 60 Fusion, revealing a quad-curved screen with "100% true colours." AI-powered features are also mentioned in the teaser, although no specifics have been disclosed as of yet.

Also Read | Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected features

According to recent reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which should provide fluid scrolling and vivid images. For strong performance, it is anticipated to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood.

A 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary back camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor may be included on the smartphone for those who enjoy photography. For high-quality video calls and selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera is anticipated. A 5,500mAh battery is also rumoured to be included in the Edge 60 Fusion, guaranteeing extended use between charges.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

Leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come in three colour options: Light Blue, Salmon (Light Pink), and Lavender (Light Purple). In select global markets, the 8GB + 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 350 (approximately Rs. 33,100). In India, the smartphone is expected to launch on April 2, with sales beginning on April 9 via Flipkart.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 gcw

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mah battery launched in India here is how much it costs check features price and more gcw

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mAh battery launched in India | Here's how much it costs

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy?

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price gcw

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

Recent Stories

Heathrow Airport fully operational after power outage disruption strands 2,00,000 passengers ddr

Heathrow Airport fully operational after power outage disruption strands 2,00,000 passengers

When Yuzvendra Chahal shared how Dhanashree Verma helped his IPL performance; [WATCH VIDEO] NTI

When Yuzvendra Chahal shared how Dhanashree Verma helped his IPL performance [WATCH VIDEO]

Jio Special IPL offer enjoy 90 days of free jiohotstar subscription with this plan gcw

Jio’s special IPL offer: Enjoy 90 days of FREE JioHotstar subscription with THIS plan!

IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more snt

IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more

"Please be healthy, be happy...": SRK cheers KKR players ahead of IPL 2025 opener against RCB ddr

'Please be healthy, be happy...': SRK lifts KKR's spirits with pep talk ahead of IPL 2025 opener | WATCH

Recent Videos

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon