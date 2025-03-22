Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

Read Full Article

Motorola is preparing for the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion launch in India. Although the business has not yet formally announced the launch date or name, a number of teasers indicate that a new smartphone from the Motorola Edge series is imminent. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which made its debut in India in May 2024, will be replaced by this gadget.

The Flipkart website for the new Motorola Edge smartphone has gone up, revealing IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection. According to these certifications, the phone is among the most resilient devices in its class and is capable of withstanding high-pressure water jets and underwater submersion.

Motorola also hinted at the design of the Edge 60 Fusion, revealing a quad-curved screen with "100% true colours." AI-powered features are also mentioned in the teaser, although no specifics have been disclosed as of yet.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected features

According to recent reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which should provide fluid scrolling and vivid images. For strong performance, it is anticipated to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood.

A 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary back camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor may be included on the smartphone for those who enjoy photography. For high-quality video calls and selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera is anticipated. A 5,500mAh battery is also rumoured to be included in the Edge 60 Fusion, guaranteeing extended use between charges.

Leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come in three colour options: Light Blue, Salmon (Light Pink), and Lavender (Light Purple). In select global markets, the 8GB + 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 350 (approximately Rs. 33,100). In India, the smartphone is expected to launch on April 2, with sales beginning on April 9 via Flipkart.

