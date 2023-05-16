Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23; Here's what you can expect

Moto Edge 40 was launched in Europe recently with a 144Hz OLED screen, Dimensity 8020, IP68 rating and wireless charging just shy of Rs 50,000.

Motorola Edge 40 will be launched in India on May 23. With a 144Hz OLED screen, Dimensity 8020, IP68 rating, and wireless charging, the phone was just introduced in Europe for little under Rs 50,000 (€550). The special Moto Edge 40 listing on Flipkart almost certainly means the identical model is coming to India, although it will be fascinating to see what Motorola charges for it. At introduction, the Motorola Edge 30 was priced at Rs 27,999 in India.

The 6.55-inch pOLED display of the Motorola Edge 40 sports a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling). The screen supports HDR10+ playback and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8020. This is coupled with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Android 13 with Motorola's My UX overlay is the operating system. A 4,400mAh battery powers the phone, and it supports 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Moto Edge 40 includes a dual camera arrangement with a 50MP primary camera (f/1.4, OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, which can also be used as a macro. The Moto Edge 40 includes a 32MP selfie camera up front.

Dual speakers that enable Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics complete the set.

There will be three colour options available for the Moto Edge 40 when it debuts in India: eclipse black, nebula green, and lunar blue. In contrast to the blue version, which has a back composed of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), the black and green variants feature a vegan leather finish. Any variation will have IP68 water and dust resistance.

