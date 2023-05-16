Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23; Here's what you can expect

    Moto Edge 40 was launched in Europe recently with a 144Hz OLED screen, Dimensity 8020, IP68 rating and wireless charging just shy of Rs 50,000.
     

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Motorola Edge 40 will be launched in India on May 23. With a 144Hz OLED screen, Dimensity 8020, IP68 rating, and wireless charging, the phone was just introduced in Europe for little under Rs 50,000 (€550). The special Moto Edge 40 listing on Flipkart almost certainly means the identical model is coming to India, although it will be fascinating to see what Motorola charges for it. At introduction, the Motorola Edge 30 was priced at Rs 27,999 in India.

    The 6.55-inch pOLED display of the Motorola Edge 40 sports a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling). The screen supports HDR10+ playback and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour; Check price, sale details & offers

    The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8020. This is coupled with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Android 13 with Motorola's My UX overlay is the operating system. A 4,400mAh battery powers the phone, and it supports 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

    The Moto Edge 40 includes a dual camera arrangement with a 50MP primary camera (f/1.4, OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, which can also be used as a macro. The Moto Edge 40 includes a 32MP selfie camera up front.

    Also Read | WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Lock' feature for private chats

    Dual speakers that enable Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics complete the set.

    There will be three colour options available for the Moto Edge 40 when it debuts in India: eclipse black, nebula green, and lunar blue. In contrast to the blue version, which has a back composed of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), the black and green variants feature a vegan leather finish. Any variation will have IP68 water and dust resistance.

    Also Read | Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour Check price sale details offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour; Check price, sale details & offers

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43999 on Flipkart Know how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus with better camera USB C port likely to be manufactured in India by Tata Group Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be manufactured by Tata Group: Report

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18 will be slimmest series phone teased on Amazon gcw

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18, will be slimmest ‘N’ series phone

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 7 6 inch display launched globally Will it be available in India check details gcw

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2, 7.6-inch display launched; Will it be available in India?

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani SEXY Bikini Photos: Actress' latest Instagram post is droolworthy! RBA

    Disha Patani SEXY Bikini Photos: Actress' latest Instagram post is droolworthy!

    Kerala's Kadampuzha Temple sets up centre for free dialysis treatment; CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates to state anr

    Kerala's Kadampuzha Temple sets up centre for free dialysis treatment; CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates to state

    Delhi Police to patrol Metro coaches following row over objectionable videos; check details AJR

    Delhi Police to patrol Metro coaches following row over objectionable videos; check details

    Marking 9 years of Modi government PM likely to inaugurate new Parliament later this month gcw

    Marking 9 years of Modi government: PM likely to inaugurate new Parliament later this month

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon