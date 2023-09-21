Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6.55-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched; Check details

The Moto Edge 40 Neo is a more affordable offering in the series. It comes with a 144Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 12GB RAM and 5G. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and retail stores on September 28th at 7 pm. Check all details here.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone was introduced in India today. After the Edge 40's introduction in May of this year, this is the second phone in the series. The series' more economical model is the Moto Edge 40 Neo. It has a 144 Hz screen, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM, and 5G.

The 6.55-inch pOLED screen on the Moto Edge 40 Neo has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a curved display with a maximum brightness of 1300 nits with HDR10+.The MediaTek Dimensity 7030 CPU powers the smartphone. It is also the first to use this chipset to launch.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live; offers on iPhones, other gadgets to be announced soon

The phone is available in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device boasts two cameras: a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision on the back. The Moto Edge 40 Neo has a 32MP front camera for taking selfies.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W rapid charging. It is stated to charge to 50% in less than 15 minutes. It comes pre-installed with Android 13 on the software front. Also guaranteed are two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates for the Moto Edge 40 Neo.

Three color choices for the Moto Edge 40 Neo are Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea. Additionally, the Moto Edge 40 Neo features an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6E, dual stereo speakers, NFC, IP68, 5G, and a USB Type-C connector.

The base model of the Moto Edge 40 Neo comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it costs Rs 23,999. Priced at Rs 25,999, the Moto Edge 40 Neo has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For a limited time, Motorola is giving the phone at a special holiday price of Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and retail stores on September 28th at 7 pm.

Also Read | Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect