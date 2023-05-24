Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

Ahead of Motorola Edge 40 sale, the 8GB variant of Motorola Edge 30 is listed at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,000 off. With all the discounts, the price of Motorola Edge 30 will come down to Rs 899. Here's how you can grab the deal.

Following the introduction of the new Motorola Edge 40 smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30 is now offered on Flipkart for the lowest price ever. The Motorola Edge 30 was released the previous year and is the Motorola Edge 40's predecessor.

The smartphone garnered a positive response from customers during the Flipkart sales, and you can today get it for as little as Rs 899, but there is a catch. The 8GB version of the Motorola Edge 30 is available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999 after a Rs 10,000 discount in advance of the Motorola Edge 40 sale. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 24,100 discount when you trade in an old smartphone. reducing the cost of the Motorola Edge 30 to Rs 899.

Motorola Edge 30 offered in two colour options Meteor Grey and Aurora Green. With a 50MP main sensor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU, it has a triple back camera configuration.

Know about the latest Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40, on the other hand, is presently up for pre-order through Flipkart in India and will launch on sale on May 30. It is available in a single model and costs Rs 29,999. There are three colour choices for the phone: Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue.

The 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ 3D curved display on the Motorola Edge 40 has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. According to the manufacturer, the Edge 40 is the slimmest 5G smartphone in the world and has IP68-rated underwater protection. It is engineered with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage.