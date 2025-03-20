Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

Read Full Article

Motorola is getting ready to launch the Moto Edge 60 Fusion, a new smartphone in the company's successful mid-range Moto Edge line in India. It will be a follow-up to the May 2024 introduction of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion gadget. It was time for a fresh update. The good news is that specifications for the new Motorola phone have also been leaked online, even though the launch date is supposedly slated for April 2. The anticipated pricing of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India has also been announced.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected features

According to reports, the next Motorola Moto Edge 60 will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, based on TSMC's cutting-edge 4nm technology, may be found underneath. Two Cortex A58 cores (clocked at 2.60GHz) and four Cortex A55 cores (clocked at 2.0GHz) are included in this chip. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is said to have a 13-megapixel secondary sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700 main camera. Although the precise specs are yet unknown, leaked photos of the gadget raise the possibility that a third camera is included. The phone is anticipated to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected sale date

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the next Moto Edge 60 Fusion will go on sale in India on April 9 after its April 2 debut. Motorola has just hinted at the upcoming release of a new Edge device and has not yet confirmed the timing of the next Edge Fusion phone's release. Therefore, even if the tipster has a solid reputation for providing correct information prior to formal launch events, individuals are cautioned to treat the information with caution.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected price

Although Motorola has not made the price public, it is anticipated that the Moto Edge 60 Fusion would be priced under Rs 25,000, just like its predecessor. Recall that the Moto Edge 50 Fusion cost Rs 22,999 when it was first released. According to leaked renderings, the phone is anticipated to be available in three different colours: blue, pink, and purple.

