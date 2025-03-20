user
user

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

The Moto Edge 60 Fusion, successor to the Edge 50 Fusion, is expected to launch soon in India. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and a 50MP main camera, with an expected price under Rs 25,000.

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Motorola is getting ready to launch the Moto Edge 60 Fusion, a new smartphone in the company's successful mid-range Moto Edge line in India. It will be a follow-up to the May 2024 introduction of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion gadget. It was time for a fresh update. The good news is that specifications for the new Motorola phone have also been leaked online, even though the launch date is supposedly slated for April 2. The anticipated pricing of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India has also been announced. 

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected features

According to reports, the next Motorola Moto Edge 60 will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, based on TSMC's cutting-edge 4nm technology, may be found underneath. Two Cortex A58 cores (clocked at 2.60GHz) and four Cortex A55 cores (clocked at 2.0GHz) are included in this chip. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is said to have a 13-megapixel secondary sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700 main camera. Although the precise specs are yet unknown, leaked photos of the gadget raise the possibility that a third camera is included. The phone is anticipated to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected sale date

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the next Moto Edge 60 Fusion will go on sale in India on April 9 after its April 2 debut. Motorola has just hinted at the upcoming release of a new Edge device and has not yet confirmed the timing of the next Edge Fusion phone's release. Therefore, even if the tipster has a solid reputation for providing correct information prior to formal launch events, individuals are cautioned to treat the information with caution.

Also Read | HURRY! Apple iPhone 15 at just Rs 28,205 on Amazon – Here’s how to get the deal!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected price

Although Motorola has not made the price public, it is anticipated that the Moto Edge 60 Fusion would be priced under Rs 25,000, just like its predecessor. Recall that the Moto Edge 50 Fusion cost Rs 22,999 when it was first released. According to leaked renderings, the phone is anticipated to be available in three different colours: blue, pink, and purple.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch gcw

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max latest reports reveal Apple plans gcw

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max? Latest reports reveal Apple’s plans

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more gcw

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more

Recent Stories

These 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey beware gcw

THESE 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey – Beware!

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

'Heavenly order from mother to kill': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput anr

'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID! gcw

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

Video Icon
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

Video Icon