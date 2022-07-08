Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta Quest headsets will not require users to have Facebook account

    Starting next month, users will not need a Facebook account to in into Quest, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. "Instead, we're releasing new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR gear. This will give everyone additional options for how they appear in the metaverse," Zuckerberg stated.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Meta has announced that users can now log in to virtual reality (VR) headsets without using their Facebook credentials.  Starting next month, users will not need a Facebook account to in into Quest, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

    "Instead, we're releasing new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR gear. This will give everyone additional options for how they appear in the metaverse," Zuckerberg stated. The business recently implemented parental controls to all Quest VR headsets, allowing parents to monitor underage users' screen time and receive purchase clearance requests.

    Meta previously stated that it will be beginning to push out parental control options to all Quest headsets. Parents and guardians can authorise their teenager's download or purchase of an app that is restricted by default due to its IARC rating on the Parent Dashboard. It will allow kids over the age of 13 to make a "Ask to Buy" request, which will send a notification to their parents.

    Also Read | Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is developing four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that will be available in 2024. The ambitious timeframe, according to The Information, reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to promote his metaverse idea by encouraging more people to adopt VR gadgets.

    "According to a source familiar with the situation, Meta is intending to debut Project Cambria, a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset it bills as a gadget for the future of work, around September," the report stated.

    Also Read | Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

    Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke openly about the company's AR aspirations for the first time. Cook advised AR fans to "keep tuned and you will see what we have to give" in his interview. This is perhaps the most direct signal we've had on Apple's development on a forthcoming headgear, dubbed the "mixed reality" headset in recent years. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
