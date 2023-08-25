Meta' new Ray-Ban smart glasses may come with better battery, livestream support & more

Meta's second-gen Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses will likely allow users to start a live stream. The benefit of this feature is that creators can offer a better point-of-view (PoV) to viewers. The first-gen Meta Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in 2021.

Meta is working on second-generation smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. While the Meta Ray-Ban Stories first-generation model has a number of functions, including as music playback and rapid photo and video capturing, there are certain restrictions. The majority of these restrictions that you may anticipate from a "smart glass" will remain.

However, a number of creator-friendly features will be included in the second generation, which might offer these glasses an advantage over competitors.

Users will be able to launch a live stream using the second-generation Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses from Meta. Because of this capability, creators may provide viewers a better point of view (PoV). When you're at a concert or out on a walk, it can be extremely helpful. Additionally, since the live feed is done through a pair of smart glasses rather than a smartphone, it gives producers more mobility. According to reports, Meta has improved the battery backup in order to allow the live video capability.

The second version of Meta's Ray-Ban sunglasses will enable livestream spectators to interact with the inventor. It is still unclear exactly how this will operate. Meta might introduce a special subscription to enable select users to communicate directly with the creator during a live video.

Built-in speakers and microphones will be used for communication. The first-gen model also lets users communicate via regular phone calls. Meta may also think about enhancing the cameras without adding bulk or gaudiness to the spectacles.

According to reports, the audio quality will also be enhanced by the second-generation Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses. This year, Meta could include more music streaming services.

In October, the Quest 3 mixed reality headset is anticipated to debut alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Stories (2023). Considering that Apple has now joined the market with the Vision Pro headset, Meta may make significant adjustments this year.

