Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10,000; From colours to specs, know it all

Arguably the cheapest 5G smartphone in India, Lava Blaze 5G has been priced very competitively. Lava Blaze 5G costs Rs 9,999 on a special launch day offer price. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display and has a triple rear camera with 50MP primary AI camera.

Lava Blaza 5G, dubbed "India's most cheap 5G phone," has just been formally introduced in India. At the India Mobile Congress 2022 last month in October, the phone was launched. The phone was created with entry-level consumers in mind who are eager to adopt 5G in India. So far, it is confirmed that the new 5G phone by Lava will be sold via Amazon.

The Lava Blaze 5G is available in a single 4GB/128GB configuration, with an initial price of Rs 9,999. After the first sale, the price may increase. Lava hasn't yet specified a precise launch date for the Blaze 5G smartphone, though. Glass Blue and Glass Green are the two colour options for the phone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, power the Lava Blaze 5G. The phone is powered on Android 12 Notably, the phone supports MicroSD cards with capacities up to 256GB.

A modest 6.5" IPS HD+ screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate is provided by the Lava Blaze 5G. Customers can also experience OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix in HD on the phone right out of the box.

The Lava Blaze 5G has a triple camera configuration for optics, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a second depth sensor, and a specific macro lens. The 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera has a wide angle lens. It charges through USB Type-C. Under the hood, the device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time and 25 days of life on standby mode.

