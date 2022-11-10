Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10,000; From colours to specs, know it all

    Arguably the cheapest 5G smartphone in India, Lava Blaze 5G has been priced very competitively. Lava Blaze 5G costs Rs 9,999 on a special launch day offer price. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display and has a triple rear camera with 50MP primary AI camera.

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10000 From colours to specifications know it all gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 8:59 PM IST

    Lava Blaza 5G, dubbed "India's most cheap 5G phone," has just been formally introduced in India. At the India Mobile Congress 2022 last month in October, the phone was launched. The phone was created with entry-level consumers in mind who are eager to adopt 5G in India. So far, it is confirmed that the new 5G phone by Lava will be sold via Amazon.

    The Lava Blaze 5G is available in a single 4GB/128GB configuration, with an initial price of Rs 9,999. After the first sale, the price may increase. Lava hasn't yet specified a precise launch date for the Blaze 5G smartphone, though. Glass Blue and Glass Green are the two colour options for the phone.

    Also Read | 'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

    The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, power the Lava Blaze 5G. The phone is powered on Android 12 Notably, the phone supports MicroSD cards with capacities up to 256GB.

    A modest 6.5" IPS HD+ screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate is provided by the Lava Blaze 5G. Customers can also experience OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix in HD on the phone right out of the box.

    Also Read | Signal users can customise stories, can delete anytime; Here's how this feature will work

    The Lava Blaze 5G has a triple camera configuration for optics, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a second depth sensor, and a specific macro lens. The 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera has a wide angle lens. It charges through USB Type-C.  Under the hood, the device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time and 25 days of life on standby mode.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 8:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 20000 Here is how you can buy it during Flipkart sale gcw

    Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 20,000? Here's how you can buy it during Flipkart sale

    Apple likely to begin mass production on AR VR headset in early 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to begin mass production on AR & VR headset in early 2023: Report

    Realme GT NEO 4 key specs tipped likely to feature 144Hz display 100W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 4 key specs tipped; likely to feature 144Hz display, 100W fast charging

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple Watch video gcw

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

    Recent Stories

    Gangrape case Local court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman chief secretary taken into custody gcw

    Gangrape case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman chief secretary, taken into custody

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor gcw

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success snt

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

    SEXY pictures Alert: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights RBA

    SEXY 9 pictures: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon