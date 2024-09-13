Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone

    The release of the iPhone 16 series and price drops on older models have increased the demand for iPhones, leading to a rise in counterfeit devices. This guide provides tips on how to differentiate between real and fake iPhones to protect yourself from scams.

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    The new iPhone 16 Series was just released by Apple everywhere, including in India. The business stopped making several of its earlier iPhone models after the introduction. The price of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus was also lowered by up to Rs 10,000. Many interested buyers are thinking about purchasing a new iPhone as a result of the price reduction. On the other hand, counterfeit iPhones are a problem in the market. In recent years, there have been several reports of counterfeit iPhones that closely resemble the actual models. Here's a guide explaining how to tell real iPhones from fakes to assist with this.

    • Check the IMEI number:

    An IMEI number is associated with each original iPhone model. The IMEI number may be located by navigating to Settings, choosing General, touching on About, and then scrolling down to the number. The likelihood of the iPhone being a fake is quite high if you cannot see the serial number or IMEI.

    • Examine the operating system:

    Android is not the operating system used in iPhones; iOS is. Navigate to the Software tab on the Settings menu to verify the operating system. iMovie, Safari, and Health are examples of native apps available on iOS-powered iPhones.

    • Inspect the phone:

    In comparison to the genuine versions, fake iPhones frequently feature a slightly different design and a cheaper construction. Take note of the camera module, frames, and notch, among other characteristics. With their luxury feel, the majority of the most recent iPhone models are composed of glass and metal.

    • Verify the parameters accurately:

    To confirm that your iPhone is real, check its software information, IMEI number, storage capacity, and other settings. Consider doing a quick check at the closest Apple shop for further assurance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 launch: Apple iPhone 15 buyers may get REFUND in India; Check how DEAL works gcw

    iPhone 16 launch: Apple iPhone 15 buyers may get REFUND in India; Check how DEAL works

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now? gcw

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now?

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options gcw

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options

    Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig gcw

    'Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time? RKK

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time?

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know ATG

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-397 September 13 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee shk

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee of £2,000

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon