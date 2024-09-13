Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone

The release of the iPhone 16 series and price drops on older models have increased the demand for iPhones, leading to a rise in counterfeit devices. This guide provides tips on how to differentiate between real and fake iPhones to protect yourself from scams.

The new iPhone 16 Series was just released by Apple everywhere, including in India. The business stopped making several of its earlier iPhone models after the introduction. The price of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus was also lowered by up to Rs 10,000. Many interested buyers are thinking about purchasing a new iPhone as a result of the price reduction. On the other hand, counterfeit iPhones are a problem in the market. In recent years, there have been several reports of counterfeit iPhones that closely resemble the actual models. Here's a guide explaining how to tell real iPhones from fakes to assist with this.

Check the IMEI number:

An IMEI number is associated with each original iPhone model. The IMEI number may be located by navigating to Settings, choosing General, touching on About, and then scrolling down to the number. The likelihood of the iPhone being a fake is quite high if you cannot see the serial number or IMEI.

Examine the operating system:

Android is not the operating system used in iPhones; iOS is. Navigate to the Software tab on the Settings menu to verify the operating system. iMovie, Safari, and Health are examples of native apps available on iOS-powered iPhones.

Inspect the phone:

In comparison to the genuine versions, fake iPhones frequently feature a slightly different design and a cheaper construction. Take note of the camera module, frames, and notch, among other characteristics. With their luxury feel, the majority of the most recent iPhone models are composed of glass and metal.

Verify the parameters accurately:

To confirm that your iPhone is real, check its software information, IMEI number, storage capacity, and other settings. Consider doing a quick check at the closest Apple shop for further assurance.

