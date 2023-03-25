Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z7x 5G likely to launch in India soon, key features leaked

    A new report has now proposed launch date for the iQOO Z7x 5G smartphone in India along with the device's expected specifications and price. The handset is expected to come in three different colours.

    iQOO Z7x 5G likely to launch in India soon key features leaked gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The Vivo sub-brand has introduced the iQOO Z7 5G in India. It has an 8GB RAM maximum and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The iQOO Z7x smartphone was just presented by the business in China. The phone came in three colour variations and three storage configurations and had an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. 

    A new report has now suggested a launch day as well as the anticipated features and cost of the iQOO Z7x 5G smartphone in India. 

    According to the rumor, the iQOO Z7x would have a 6.63-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 19:9 aspect ratio. A 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an Adreno 619 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, identical to those seen in the Chinese variant, will reportedly also be included in the Indian model.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

    The phone is expected to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. According to rumors, the dual back camera system on the iQOO Z7x India version would sport a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. An 8MP selfie camera is rumoured to be mounted on the front of the Z7x.

    The Indian version of the iQOO Z7x is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery. For security, it is anticipated that the gadget would have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M54 with Exynos 1380 SoC, 6000mAh battery & more; All you need to know

    The iQOO Z7x is anticipated to be available in India in three RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. According to reports, the phone would most likely cost between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000 when it is introduced in India in April. 

    In China, the pricing of the phone's entry-level 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was CNY 1,299. (about Rs 15,600). It was made available in the colours Light Sea Blue, Infinite Orange, and Space Black.

    Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    (Photo: Twitter | @TECHNOL0GYINFO)

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame gcw

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

    Samsung Galaxy M54 silently introduced with Exynos 1380 SoC 6000mAh battery more All you need to know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M54 with Exynos 1380 SoC, 6000mAh battery & more; All you need to know

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40000 Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale

    CONFIRMED OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4 here is what we know gcw

    CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

    Recent Stories

    Neha Bhasin HOT Photos: Singer poses in stunning 'luscious' bikini - SEE PICTURES vma

    Neha Bhasin HOT Photos: Singer poses in stunning 'luscious' bikini - SEE PICTURES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?-ayh

    WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

    Welcome to the world Aurelia Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan shares cute photos gcw

    'Welcome to the world, Aurelia...' Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan, shares cute pics

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

    Rahul Gandhi addresses media after disqualification live updates gcw

    ‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon