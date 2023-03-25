iQOO Z7x 5G likely to launch in India soon, key features leaked

A new report has now proposed launch date for the iQOO Z7x 5G smartphone in India along with the device's expected specifications and price. The handset is expected to come in three different colours.

The Vivo sub-brand has introduced the iQOO Z7 5G in India. It has an 8GB RAM maximum and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The iQOO Z7x smartphone was just presented by the business in China. The phone came in three colour variations and three storage configurations and had an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

A new report has now suggested a launch day as well as the anticipated features and cost of the iQOO Z7x 5G smartphone in India.

According to the rumor, the iQOO Z7x would have a 6.63-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 19:9 aspect ratio. A 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an Adreno 619 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, identical to those seen in the Chinese variant, will reportedly also be included in the Indian model.

The phone is expected to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. According to rumors, the dual back camera system on the iQOO Z7x India version would sport a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. An 8MP selfie camera is rumoured to be mounted on the front of the Z7x.

The Indian version of the iQOO Z7x is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery. For security, it is anticipated that the gadget would have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO Z7x is anticipated to be available in India in three RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. According to reports, the phone would most likely cost between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000 when it is introduced in India in April.

In China, the pricing of the phone's entry-level 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was CNY 1,299. (about Rs 15,600). It was made available in the colours Light Sea Blue, Infinite Orange, and Space Black.

(Photo: Twitter | @TECHNOL0GYINFO)