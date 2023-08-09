Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to launch on THIS date; Check out expected specs, features, price

    iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch date has been confirmed. It is tipped to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will go on sale through Amazon.

    iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to launch on THIS date Check out expected specs features price gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    The launch date for the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India has been revealed. The iQoo Z-series smartphone's entry in the nation was officially announced on Tuesday by the Vivo sub-brand through Twitter and a media invitation. It has been hinted that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G would include a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. The phone is anticipated to use a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capability. It is anticipated that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will replace the iQoo Z7.

    On August 31, the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will be released in India, according to a teaser poster the business provided on Twitter. Additionally, the company has begun to invite journalists to the event. iQoo's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests some design and features of the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. 

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series update: Pro model to have 256GB base storage, may go up to 2TB

    The selfie camera is revealed to feature a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the screen and a curved display. Customers who are interested may now sign up to get the most recent launch alerts. Meanwhile, a new leak claims that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G would cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

    Also Read | WhatsApp users can now share screen during video calls; Here's how you can access the feature

    The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will include a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, according to a recent leak. There are reportedly two RAM choices—8GB and 12GB—as well as two storage choices—128GB and 256GB. A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is anticipated to power it. According to reports, the smartphone received more than 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

    A 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capabilities and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter are likely to be included on the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. It may have a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It is anticipated to include a 4,600mAh battery with 66W quick charging capabilities.

    Also Read | OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16, may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC | WATCH

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series update Pro model to have 256GB base storage may go up to 2TB gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Pro model to have 256GB base storage, may go up to 2TB

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC watch teaser gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on August 16, may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC | WATCH

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to cost over Rs 1 lakh comaprison Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to cost over Rs 1 lakh? Here's what we know

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched 5 things to keep in mind before buying it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched: 5 things to keep in mind before buying it

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to feature UWB new chipset more Check out key specifications you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to feature UWB, new chipset & more; Check out key specifications you can expect

    Recent Stories

    BCCI unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions snt

    BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

    7 ways to get rid of dark circles RBA EAI

    7 ways to get rid of dark circles

    Private buses increase ticket fares between Bengaluru, Kerala ahead of Onam anr

    Private buses increase ticket fares between Bengaluru, Kerala ahead of Onam

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18 vma

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18

    National book lovers day: 6 books you will fall in love with LMA

    National book lovers day: 6 books you will fall in love with

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon