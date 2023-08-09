iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to launch on THIS date; Check out expected specs, features, price

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch date has been confirmed. It is tipped to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will go on sale through Amazon.

The launch date for the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India has been revealed. The iQoo Z-series smartphone's entry in the nation was officially announced on Tuesday by the Vivo sub-brand through Twitter and a media invitation. It has been hinted that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G would include a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. The phone is anticipated to use a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capability. It is anticipated that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will replace the iQoo Z7.

On August 31, the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will be released in India, according to a teaser poster the business provided on Twitter. Additionally, the company has begun to invite journalists to the event. iQoo's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests some design and features of the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G.

The selfie camera is revealed to feature a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the screen and a curved display. Customers who are interested may now sign up to get the most recent launch alerts. Meanwhile, a new leak claims that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G would cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will include a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, according to a recent leak. There are reportedly two RAM choices—8GB and 12GB—as well as two storage choices—128GB and 256GB. A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is anticipated to power it. According to reports, the smartphone received more than 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

A 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capabilities and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter are likely to be included on the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. It may have a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It is anticipated to include a 4,600mAh battery with 66W quick charging capabilities.

