iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; Check out its specs, price, bank offers, other details

Emerging smartphone brand iQOO on March 21 unveiled new mid-range Z7 5G series in India. It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray , an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The iQOO Z7 5G has offically been unveiled in India. The release follows the introduction of the iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G in China. The Indian version of the iQOO Z7 5G, in contrast to its Chinese counterpart, chooses an AMOLED display, MediaTek CPU, quick charging, and the most recent software.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with the Mali-G68 GPU powers the iQOO Z7 5G. The device has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,300 nit maximum brightness. The panel has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen will have an in-display fingerprint reader.

The iQOO Z7 5G has a dual-camera system with a 64 MP ISOCELL GW3 main sensor with OIS and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back for lenses. A 4,500 mAh battery is also included in the iQOO Z7 5G, albeit charging speed is reported to be 44W.

Pacific Night and Norway Blue are available as colour options for the iQOO Z7 5G. According to iQOO, the phone is the slimmest in the sector and weighs grammes and is only 7.8mm thick.

The phone has 5G, 4G, Dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microSD card slot, and other connectivity options. The iQOO Z7 5G comes pre-installed with Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13. iQOO also promises two years of major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates with the Z7 5G.

The 6GB/128GB variant of the iQOO Z7 costs Rs 18,999 in India. The 8GB/128GB edition of the iQOO Z7 5G will also be available, and it will cost Rs 19,999. Moreover, iQOO is providing a bank discount of Rs. 1,500 on debit, credit, and EMI purchases made using HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. Later on today, the device will be sold on Amazon India and the iQOO website.

