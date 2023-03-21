Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; Check out its specs, price, bank offers, other details

    Emerging smartphone brand iQOO on March 21 unveiled new mid-range Z7 5G series in India. It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray , an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India Check out its specs price bank offers other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    The iQOO Z7 5G has offically been unveiled in India. The release follows the introduction of the iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G in China. The Indian version of the iQOO Z7 5G, in contrast to its Chinese counterpart, chooses an AMOLED display, MediaTek CPU, quick charging, and the most recent software.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with the Mali-G68 GPU powers the iQOO Z7 5G. The device has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,300 nit maximum brightness. The panel has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen will have an in-display fingerprint reader.

    Also Read | Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone?

    The iQOO Z7 5G has a dual-camera system with a 64 MP ISOCELL GW3 main sensor with OIS and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back for lenses. A 4,500 mAh battery is also included in the iQOO Z7 5G, albeit charging speed is reported to be 44W.

    Pacific Night and Norway Blue are available as colour options for the iQOO Z7 5G. According to iQOO, the phone is the slimmest in the sector and weighs grammes and is only 7.8mm thick.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24; Here's what we know so far

    The phone has 5G, 4G, Dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microSD card slot, and other connectivity options. The iQOO Z7 5G comes pre-installed with Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13. iQOO also promises two years of major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates with the Z7 5G.

    The 6GB/128GB variant of the iQOO Z7 costs Rs 18,999 in India. The 8GB/128GB edition of the iQOO Z7 5G will also be available, and it will cost Rs 19,999. Moreover, iQOO is providing a bank discount of Rs. 1,500 on debit, credit, and EMI purchases made using HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. Later on today, the device will be sold on Amazon India and the iQOO website.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R vs Vivo V27 Pro: Comparing camera qualities, price, battery and more

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone reasons to buy it gcw

    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone?

    Realme C55 to launch today Heres how you can watch the event LIVE know expected specs price gcw

    Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

    iQOO Z7 to launch today When where to watch livestream Know what you can expect gcw

    iQOO Z7 to launch today: When, where to watch livestream? Know what you can expect

    Nothing Ear 2 price LEAKED ahead of launch Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) price LEAKED ahead of launch; Here's how much it may cost you

    OnePlus 11R vs Vivo V27 Pro Comparing camera qualities price battery and more gcw

    OnePlus 11R vs Vivo V27 Pro: Comparing camera qualities, price, battery and more

    Recent Stories

    football WATCH Lionel Messi mania Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina here's how he reacted snt

    WATCH Messi mania: Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina; here's how he reacted

    Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue AJR

    'Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue

    football UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Here's why Man City sensation Erling Haaland will not be available for Norway

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon