Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro confirmed to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

    The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to launch in India next month in February. The company has released a teaser, confirming that the device will soon arrive in the country. Check details here.

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro confirmed to launch in India in February Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to launch in India in February. The gadget will soon be available in the nation, the business has confirmed with the publication of a teaser. Since the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was just introduced in China, we already know some of the potential features of the next phone.

    It's important to note that the company just revealed the iQOO 12, their flagship model, which will retail for Rs 52,999 in India. The upcoming Neo model will likely be a more affordable version of the flagship, aimed at offering a performance-oriented smartphone. 

     While the company hasn't revealed the name of the phone, the teaser has enough hints that suggests this is the Neo 9 Pro and tipsters have also previously leaked that the device is coming to India.

    Nonetheless, based on the leaks, there's a good probability that the Pro version of the Chinese iQOO Neo 9 will make its way to India. Additionally, according to tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which is included in the Chinese version of the iQOO Neo 9, will power the Pro smartphone in India. 

    Here's what you can expect from the upcoming smartphone

    The iQoo Neo 9 Pro could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support.  A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU is rumoured to power it. Up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and up to 16GB of RAM could be supported on the phone. Probably the most recent Android 14 OS will support it. The iQOO is probably powered by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 120W wired rapid charging.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series full specifications leaked ahead of January 17 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series full specifications leaked ahead of January 17 launch

    Do you know you can enjoy 25 minute in store demo before purchasing Apple Vision Pro gcw

    Do you know you can enjoy 25-minute in-store demo before purchasing Apple Vision Pro?

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event gcw

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event

    Oppo Reno 11 5G Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G launched in India will compete with OnePlus 11R iQOO Neo 7 Pro check specs price gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G launched in India; to compete against OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    Recent Stories

    WHO says tobacco use rates declining worldwide; 1 in 5 adults consume tobacco

    WHO says tobacco use rates declining worldwide; 1 in 5 adults consume tobacco

    Ram Mandir inauguration: 7 must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya RBA

    Ram Mandir inauguration: 7 must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: What is 'prayaschit' puja happening in Ayodhya? anr

    Ram Mandir: What is 'prayaschit' puja happening in Ayodhya?

    7 Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024 RBA

    7 Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary snt

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon